Wednesday's Child: Woodrow would love a forever home

Woodrow (b. July 2010) is a "tweenager" in foster care with a broad range of interests and the engaging personality to explore many of them. One of his long-standing interests is in science and technology and he loves to tinker with things and see how they work.

With this in mind, we met up with Woodrow at Rolling Robots in Glendale as a setting for him to build his own "bot" and for us to get to know him and his story better.

Woodrow had fun, to say the least, and he got to see robot builds from national competitions. Woodrow stated that it felt natural being at Rolling Robots, and for his project that day he built a magnetic wall-climbing bot. And yes, the way Woodrow used precision tools for his build made him seem a natural at it.

Woodrow attends a magnet schools and is doing quite well, with some of the subjects that pique his interest include ceramics, finance, nursing and veterinarian care. He likes English as a subject of study in terms of language studies and literature, and when it comes to future collegiate studies or career interests, he could also see himself pursuing the fields of psychology, computer programming, homeland security or engineering.

In his "down time", Woodrow often does more learning through researching science articles. If he’s outside, Woodrow tends to favor fitness activities such as jogging because he wants his activities to be goal-oriented.

Woodrow hasn’t really tried to get into sports but cross-country speaks to him. Woodrow enjoys listening to all genres of music, as finds it easy to chat about a wide array of subjects.

To see and hear more of Woodrow, tune into Wednesday’s Child. Then to learn more about adopting, give us a call at 1-866-921-2367 (ADOPT).