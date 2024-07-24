Wednesday's Child: Raquel hopes to see her art in galleries one day

Raquel is a friendly teen with an artistic flair as well as a penchant for movies and music. Raquel loves to draw and has a notebook where she sketches and keeps her artwork.

With that in mind, FOX 11 caught up with Raquel at The Paper Rabbit in Montrose to decorate and personalize some new art supplies.

As Raquel decorated sketch boards and art supply boxes, she shared that she also likes to stay active and likes playing basketball. She said that she enjoys going shopping and going to the movies. When it comes to grabbing a bite to eat, Raquel is into burgers, pizza and spaghetti with meatballs. Raquel also fancies dessert — especially chocolate cake, cheesecake or vanilla and chocolate ice cream. Raquel dreams of becoming an artist someday and having her artwork showcased in a gallery.

Raquel hopes that the family who steps up for her likes being active and will enjoy adventuring out with her to such places as museums — art museums and other types, too — as well as amusement parks. Raquel is open to most family constellations but wants to have a say in family selection as her forever-family-finding journey progresses. Raquel has siblings and would like an adoptive family that is open to helping her maintain an ongoing relationship with her siblings.

While someday you may be able to see some of her artwork in a gallery, for now you can see more of Raquel by tuning into Wednesday's Child. Then to learn more about adopting, call 1-866-921-2367 (ADOPT).