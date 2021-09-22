Wednesday's Child: Outgoing teen Nox would love a supportive forever family

article

Wednesday’s Child is back after a long hiatus and with attention to safety.

While we all adjusted our needs during the pandemic, the permanency needs of children and youth in foster care didn’t change. Our children endured perhaps some of the greatest hardships and they are emerging with award-winning vigor. For our return, we accompanied Jaline, who prefers to go by Nox, to Doris Bergman’s 11th Annual Emmy Luxury Lounge & Luncheon.

Nox (born in December 2004), is an outgoing and very engaging teen in foster care whose pronouns are they, theirs and them. Nox is quite secure in their identity and very open about personal life experiences, especially their journey in foster care. Nox has a great capacity to express feelings in very authentic ways and is attuned to – and even accommodating with anticipation of – the fact that others may not always appreciate or be sensitive to one’s experiences in the child welfare system.

Nox indicated that part of their ability to handle aspects of life in the system is due to their belief in honoring personal truths, even when some truths are difficult. Nox is open to any family constellation of an adoptive family as long as the family is supportive of her identity and in helping them pursue personal dreams such as becoming an actor. Nox is very interested in the performing arts and would appreciate guidance in that arena.

And with their interest in becoming an actor, what better venue to present Nox than an Emmy gifting lounge where Nox met some actors and was gifted like an A-list celebrity! With waters from Hint, luxe jewelry made from reclaimed metals by Twisted Silver, shoes & tees from Hypo and perfume from fashion designer Sue Wong, Nox rocked the roll of vendors alongside the actors. Now we are looking for the right family to accept the lead roles as Nox’s permanent fans!

Tune in to Wednesday’s Child and then call to learn more about Nox and about adoption at 1-866-921-ADOPT (2367).