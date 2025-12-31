Wednesday's Child: Dontez is looking for a loving family and a forever home this holiday season

Meet Dontez (b. May 2013), an outgoing boy in foster care who is longing for an adoptive family to call his own.

This holiday season, we had the pleasure of meeting up with Dontez at the Pershing Square Holiday Ice Skating Rink in Downtown Los Angeles.

It was heartwarming to see his adventurous spirit shine through as he faced the challenge of ice skating for the first time. Though initially nervous, Dontez quickly embraced the experience with enthusiasm.

With a little guidance, Dontez started showing impressive coordination and soon he was completing laps around the ice. And while Dontez liked his time on the rink, he shared that he sees himself spending more time on a football field.

Dontez currently plays on a community football team and dreams of being an NFL player or working in sports in some capacity.

The team that Dontez wants and needs more immediately is a loving adoptive family who will support him during both good and bad times. Dontez also dreams of traveling the world with his future family and looks forward to creating lasting memories and forming meaningful friendships with people from all walks of life.

To see more of Dontez, tune in to Wednesday’s Child. For information about adopting call 1-866-921-2367 (ADOPT).