Wednesday's Child: Joshua is a sweet and creative teen who would love a forever home

Joshua (born Oct. 2010) is a kind and endearing young teen living in foster care. He has been waiting for some time for someone to step forward and embrace him as their own. As the holiday season approaches, Joshua's heart fills with excitement because these times are filled with fun, joy, and hope. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Joshua reveals his deep love for the holidays, and his yearning for an adoptive family to share such special moments with him.

Joshua is a remarkable youth who is often described as "sweet and creative." He likes to sing, draw and make origami, and dreams of becoming an engineer, architect or car designer one day. In school, Joshua does well with the support he receives to help him stay on track and benefits from the individualized attention found in smaller school settings in which Joshua and others can discover his unique strengths and talents.

Outside of academics, Joshua likes running track. During his down time, he can get lost in the world of the Marvel legends, whether its flipping through a graphic novel, playing with the action figures or watching a superhero movie or show.

Joshua has established vital connections in the greater Los Angeles area and hopes to find an adoptive family that will honor and support these relationships. Joshua longs for a loving place to call home where he can feel cherished and connected.

To see more of Joshua, tune in to Wednesday’s Child. For information about adopting, call us at 1-866-921-2367 (ADOPT).