Wednesday's Child: Brother-and-sister duo Alexander and Sofia would love a forever family

The Wednesday’s Child team received a VIP invitation from Team President and Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille and his wife, Stacia to a hockey game as well as a private pre-game dinner.

We brought a brother and sister team, Alexander and Sofia, to Crypto.com Arena to experience this exclusive evening where they were provided a safe and welcoming space to share their story and hopefully become lifelong LA Kings fans!

Alexander (b. September 2013) is passionate about sports, especially NFL football and NBA basketball. He plays both football and basketball at school and dreams of joining the NFL. Alexander loves staying active and fully embraced the evening — enjoying a luxurious dinner at the club while eagerly connecting his knowledge of the sports he plays to hockey.

Sofia (b. September 2014) loves reading and writing and dreams of becoming a baker, with ideas of one day opening her own restaurant. But don’t let that side of her fool you – she is also active in sports, playing soccer and basketball. Sofia shares an extremely close bond with her brother, describing him as light-hearted and always able to make her laugh. She would love to be part of a family that enjoys cooking together and sharing the responsibilities of a family pet together.

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Both children hope to find a sports-minded family that will support their shared love of athletics. They are deeply bonded and wish to be adopted together. Alexander is protective of his sister and Sofia reflects that she feels comforted and more secure in his presence.

Part of the mission was accomplished — this brother and sister team are now LA Kings fans! The rest of our mission continues though, so we urge you to tune in to Wednesday’s Child to learn more about Alexander and Sofia. Then to learn more about adopting, call 1-866-921-2367 (ADOPT).