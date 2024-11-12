Waymo's robotaxi service in Los Angeles open to everyone

The Brief Anyone in Los Angeles can now ride a Waymo self-driving vehicle. The service area covers around 80 square miles from downtown Los Angeles to Santa Monica. Waymo operates service in San Francisco and Phoenix.



You may be seeing more Waymo cars around Los Angeles.

This comes as the robotaxi service on Tuesday announced it is now open to all riders - without a waitlist or invitation code.

"Now is an exciting time to welcome everyone in Los Angeles along for the ride," said Tekedra Mawakana, co-CEO, Waymo. "Our service has matured quickly and our riders are embracing the many benefits of fully autonomous driving. We’re so grateful to all of our first riders in LA, and we can’t wait to serve more riders soon."

According to the company, Waymo had a waitlist of around 300,000 people since it began operations in LA earlier this year, and riders surveyed recently in the city said they were 98% satisfied with the service.

The service area in Los Angeles covers around 80 square miles from downtown Los Angeles to Santa Monica.

Waymo warns travelers that its number of autonomous vehicles in LA remains around 100, so without a waitlist things could get busy.

"Our LA riders have fully embraced the convenience and freedom of riding with Waymo One. With the Waymo Driver at the wheel, people are reclaiming their time in LA traffic to be more productive – or not – as they wish. Whether it’s taking extra time to run lines before an audition, filming social media videos, or simply taking a beat to relax, Angelenos are increasingly incorporating Waymo into their daily lives," the company said in a statement.

Right now Waymo also offers service in San Francisco and Phoenix. Waymo has also announced service in Austin and Atlanta to begin later this year.