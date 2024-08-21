Watts tap water found to have lead, study finds

Tap water in Los Angeles' Watts neighborhood was found to have lead, according to a new study released Wednesday, leaving residents concerned for their safety.

The study, commissioned by the Better Watts Initiative, found lead in tap water samples found in single family homes, and especially public housing units with pipes that haven't been replaced since 1985.

Some say that the study's results offer them the facts they feared all along.

"For years, we have actually been advocating for a study to be conducted here in Watts that addresses the water quality," said Thelmy Alvarez, Climate Services Director of the Watts labor Community Action Committee. "And it's outrageous that that has never happened. We had to commission one."

Danielle Hoague was one of the scientists who helped collect the samples and analyze the results.

"It's a major concern, because no amount of lead is safe for the human body."

Some of the samples showed lead levels in excess of 15 parts per billion. The Environmental Protection agency's "maximum contaminant level goal" for lead — meaning the minimum level before negative health effects are likely — is zero.

"People need to worry about cognitive damage," Hoague said. "It can cause hyperviolent behaviors, cognitive damage, as well as ADHD. It can also cause damage to the renal system."

Health experts say those most at risk are pregnant women and kids.

In a statement to FOX 11, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said she "will do whatever it takes to ensure Angelenos are safe, including calling the head of the EPA if needed. HACLA and LADWP will take immediate next steps, including testing drinking water at HACLA housing units in Watts and coordinating with the Housing Department and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to assess additional testing needs."

The full study can be found by tapping or clicking here.