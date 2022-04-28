Tips for conserving water



Southern California’s gigantic water supplier has taken the unprecedented step of requiring about 6 million people to cut their outdoor watering to one day a week as an extended drought plagues the state following another dry winter.

According to the Metropolitan Water District, the once-a-week watering restriction will impact about 6 million people in Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties. The district's board approved the measure earlier this week, but it is scheduled to take effect June 1.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

FOX 11's Bob DeCastro speaks with Rebecca Latta, consulting arborist and horticulturalist, about water conservation tips.

Advertisement

You can watch the full interview above.