Boil water notice issued for some in Long Beach

Residents in three Long Beach ZIP codes are under a boil water notice Thursday due to a water main break.

It happened Wednesday at 3502 Orange Ave., according to the Long Beach Utilities Department, which issued the notice in conjunction with the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water.

The notice applies to the following ZIP codes:

90805 (east of the Long Beach Freeway);

90806 (between Orange Avenue and Cherry Avenue, north of Spring Street if serviced by the Long Beach Utilities Department);

90807

Those under the boil water notice are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for cooking and drinking.

The utility is conducting specialized m

nitoring of water quality in the affected areas in coordination with DDW, and will inform residents when the water has been deemed safe to drink.

Results for the testing are due back Thursday night, and if they don't come back clear from the state, that will bring the boil water notice into another day.