Water main break causes mudslide in Laguna Beach

Residents in an estimated 12 homes were evacuated after a water main erupted in Laguna Beach overnight, city officials said.

The water main break occurred between two water tanks at the Top of the World and West Ridge trails. Crews with the Laguna Beach County Water District are currently conducting cleanup efforts and residents in nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.

In addition, the water main caused a mudslide as water traveled down a natural ravine onto Laguna Canyon Road. As crews work to clear the roadway, it remains closed in both directions from El Toro Road to Canyon Acres Drive.

The cause of the water main is under investigation. The main was expected to be repaired and back in service by the end of the day.

