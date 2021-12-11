WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion graduates from Texas Southern University

Houston's own Megan Thee Stallion is known for dominating the stage as a rapper, but on Saturday, she graced the graduation stage at Texas Southern University.

The "H-Town Hottie", whose real name is Megan Pete, could not contain her excitement as she descended the stairs with her diploma in hand.

The 26-year-old majored in health administration

(Photo: Texas Southern University via Facebook)

Megan, a three-time Grammy Award winner, took to social media to show off her latest accomplishment.

She shared photos of herself dressed in a cap and gown, a cute Ferrero Rocher chocolate, her diploma and video of the moment she walked across the stage.

"I know my parents are looking down on me so proud, Megan, who lost both of her parents, captioned the Instagram post. "Thank you everyone for all the love today."

The HBCU also celebrated the "Savage" rapper, posting her accomplishment on their social media.

They also included a link to Thee Megan Fund, a scholarship page in the hip-hop artist's honor.

On the page it reads, "Tax-deductible donations to this page will help other TSU students cross the finish line at graduation, just like Megan."

