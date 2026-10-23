Arrest made in 'Scream' mask cold case attack in Simi Valley

The Brief Ventura County officials are seeking public assistance regarding a 2017 physical attack on a woman in Simi Valley. Ricardo Jimenez-Garcia was arrested on Sept. 9, 2026 after investigators reopened the cold case. Authorities are urging witnesses, anyone who recognizes Jimenez-Garcia, or other potential victims to contact District Attorney Investigator Yumi Kirk.



The Ventura County District Attorney's Office is asking for the public's help in connection with a cold case attack from 2017, following a recent arrest made by investigators.

What we know:

On September 21, 2017, a woman was physically attacked while walking to work along Galena Avenue in Simi Valley, according to officials.

The suspects were a group of several men and Ricardo-Jimenez Garcia, authorities said. The suspects wore masks from the movie "Scream to hide their identities, and a knife was used during the attack, officials said.

Ricardo Jimenez-Garcia / Ventura County District Attorney's Office

The victim was eventually able to call 911 but despite police investigating initial leads, the case went cold.

Renewed efforts by the DA's office investigators led to the arrest of Jimenez-Garcia on Sept. 9, 2026.

Officials said criminal charges related to the attack have been filed against Jimenez-Garcia.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly identified the other men who participated in the group attack alongside Jimenez-Garcia.

It's unknown whether the group was involved in similar incidents in the area or what specific new evidence led investigators directly to Jimenez-Garcia nearly nine years after the initial crime.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the September 2017 attack, recognizes Jimenez-Garcia, or believes they were similarly victimized is urged to assist the ongoing investigation.

Members of the public with relevant information should contact District Attorney Investigator Yumi Kirk directly at (805) 477-1638.