Coachella school employee arrested on child sexual abuse charges

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The Brief Brittny Jaramillo, 26, was arrested on Oct. 22 in connection with alleged inappropriate contact with a student at a Coachella school. Deputies initially responded to the report on Oct. 8 before handing the case to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit, which executed a search warrant and booked Jaramillo on child sexual abuse charges. Investigators suspect there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Unit or Sheriff's Dispatch.



An Indio woman has been arrested following an investigation into reports of inappropriate contact between a school employee and a student in Coachella.

What we know:

On Thursday, Oct. 8, deputies from Riverside County's Thermal Sheriff’s Station responded to a school located in the 52000 block of Frederick Street in Coachella after receiving a report of inappropriate contact involving a school employee and a student.

Due to the nature of the allegations, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit assumed control of the case and identified the suspect as 26-year-old Brittny Jaramillo of Indio.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, authorities conducted a traffic stop near Varner Road and Adams Street in Indio and arrested Jaramillo.

Following the arrest, investigators executed a search warrant at her home in the 38000 block of Rancho Los Cerritos. Jaramillo was subsequently transported and booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center on charges including digital penetration and additional child sexual abuse offenses, according to authorities.

What we don't know:

Specific details regarding the age or identity of the student involved have not been released by law enforcement.

Authorities have also not disclosed Jaramillo's exact job title at the school or specified how long she had been employed at the location.

What's next:

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit has stated that the investigation remains ongoing. Because investigators believe there may be additional victims, they are encouraging anyone with information relevant to the case to contact Investigator J. Lee at (951) 955–1718 or call Sheriff’s Dispatch at (951) 776–1099.