Watch Me! Sports Bar, first California bar dedicated to women's sports, opens in Long Beach

Long Beach is celebrating the grand opening of Watch Me! Sports Bar Friday, marking the debut of the first sports bar in California exclusively dedicated to celebrating women in sports. The venue opens just in time for the Paris Olympics, offering a unique space designed to highlight and support women's athletic achievements.

Watch Me! Sports Bar, which features 26 TVs to ensure every game is visible, is positioned as a welcoming environment for fans of women's sports. The bar aims to create an inclusive space where all patrons can enjoy watching games without feeling out of place or intimidated.

The establishment comes as a response to a long-standing desire to provide a venue where women can enjoy sports freely and confidently. Its founders emphasize that the bar is about more than just watching games—it's about fostering a community and celebrating the achievements of women in athletics.

In addition to its focus on women’s sports, the bar provides a family-friendly atmosphere. Today's grand opening features a lineup that includes the Paris Olympic opening ceremony and an Angel City FC game against Bay FC. The bar encourages patrons of all ages and backgrounds to join in the festivities.

For more information on upcoming games and events, and to stay updated on the bar’s offerings, visit their social media at @watchme_sportsbar.