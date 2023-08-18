Watch: Drake confronts male fan who fought woman for his towel at concert

Things got heated between Drake and a fan during his recent concert in Inglewood, California.

Catherine Lopez, who attended the Aug. 12 show, provided a video to the social news platform Storyful, which captures Drake’s side of the incident.

The video shows the "God’s Plan" rapper leaving the stage at the Kia Forum when he tossed his towel into the audience.

A male fan took the towel from a woman, and moments later, the Toronto native is seen angrily approaching the stands as he tries to intervene.

Drake can be heard yelling at the fan as security escorts him from the arena.

The Grammy-winning artist performed this weekend in the first of four concerts at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, the venue shared in an Instagram post.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



