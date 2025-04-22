WATCH: Cops tackle man accused of trying to sell stolen sports merch

The Brief Two people were arrested in El Segundo last month allegedly trying to sell thousands of dollars in stolen sports merchandise. Body camera footage from the El Segundo Police Department showed officers tackling one of the suspects outside the store. Officers said they also found hundreds of stolen IDs in the suspects' car, and are working to notify victims.



New body-camera video obtained exclusively by FOX 11 shows El Segundo police tackling and wrestling a man suspected of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of sports memorabilia.

The backstory:

According to police, a man and a woman accomplice are accused of stealing dozens of credit cards, IDs, passports, and at least $500,000 of sports merchandise.

"Unfortunately, you took more than just our property, you broke my husband’s spirit," said Jeanna Alves. "You really did."

In March, Alves said burglars broke into her family’s storage unit in San Pedro and stole her husband’s sports collection, estimated to be worth $500,000. She said he had spent decades building the collection as a hobby, and as an investment for their children.

"He buys things in threes, because we have three kids," said Alves. "He wanted each kid to have a little nest egg after we’re gone, and they could do want they want with it. Unfortunately, its’ not going to get to that point."

What we know:

On April 10, two suspects are accused of trying to sell some of the stolen sports merchandise to The Bullpen, a sports memorabilia shop in El Segundo.

"The owner of the store saw two people enter, who were suspected of possessing stolen property," said Detective Andrew McEntyre from the El Segundo Police Department.

According to the detective, the owner of The Bullpen called the police, who arrived within minutes.

SUGGESTED: $20 million worth of jewelry stolen from DTLA store

Body-camera video shows police chasing one of the suspects out of the store, with another officer outside who tackles and wrestles the man to the ground.

Police say the suspect is a felon who had a stolen, loaded firearm on him. A woman accomplice was also taken into custody. Authorities found them with a stolen car packed with swiped sports merchandise, meth, IDs, passports and credit cards.

Dig deeper:

"I’ve reached out to a handful of those victims, but there’s probably over 100 victims of stolen identity theft I haven’t contacted yet," said Detective McEntyre.

Alves says some of her husband’s stolen collection has now been returned, while other portions of it remain missing.

"We’re missing our Tom Bradys, our Patrick Mahomes, our Lakers, Magic and Kobe," said Alves. "We’re missing Tiger Woods, his Upper Deck rookie autograph relic. It breaks my heart. I feel so sad for my husband and everything he’s going through."

What you can do:

If you believe you’re a victim in this case, or if you think you’ve seen some of the stolen sports merchandise still missing, contact the El Segundo Police Department.