$20 million worth of jewelry stolen from DTLA store

The Brief Police are looking for the suspects who stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from a store in downtown LA. The suspects cut through a wall to make entry into the building, then cleaned out two safes.



Roughly $20 million worth of jewelry was stolen during a brazen heist from a store in downtown Los Angeles.

What we know:

The burglary happened at Love Jewels on the 500 block of South Broadway around 10 p.m. Sunday.

The owners say the thieves used a vacant building next door to enter their shop. They cut through a 3-foot brick wall then tunneled their way into the jewelry store and cleaned out two safes.

The son of the store owner said the thieves also clipped the wires of their security system, so no footage was recorded.

What they're saying:

"It took over 20 years for my father to accumulate all that and overnight it all taken. Mostly just gold, chains, we specialize in gold, so chains and bracelets. And especially with gold today, it's at an all time high. it's a bad hit, i was telling them lets get out of the business," said a family member of the owner.

They believe it took the thieves about a week to cut through the wall, then worked overnight Sunday into Monday morning to complete the burglary.

What we don't know:

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the case. It's unclear how many people were involved in the heist. No suspect description was provided.