Wasserman says he won't resign as LA28 Chair despite past ties to Ghislaine Maxwell

The Brief LA28 Chairman Casey Wasserman stated Thursday that he has no plans to resign from his post despite calls from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and other elected officials to step down due to his past ties to Ghislaine Maxwell. The announcement came during an Olympic organizing progress briefing, where LA28 officials also defended their $7.15 billion "break-even" budget amidst scrutiny from LA City Council members regarding potential financial burdens on local taxpayers. To prepare for the 2028 Summer Games, LA28 leadership is currently collaborating with FIFA officials to study logistics, transportation, and security protocols ahead of the upcoming World Cup.



The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and LA28 gave the public an update on the progress of the 2028 Olympic Games, which are just over two years away.

What they're saying:

During the press briefing, LA28 was asked about preparations, their leadership team, and how the games will be financed.

"Nearly 300,000 thousand people have expressed interest in volunteering," said Nicole Hoevertsz, Chair, IOC Coordination Commission for LA28.

The IOC and LA28 updated Angelenos and the world on plans for the 2028 Olympics Games.

When it comes to preparation, LA28 says they'll also be looking at the FIFA World Cup, which is around the corner, observing things like transportation and security.

"We've been working side by side with our FIFA counterparts talking and learning from what they're doing, size and scale, but then realizing we are a different delivery model and how that applies to LA which would be magnitudes bigger and more complex," said LA28 Chief Executive Officer, Reynold Hoover.

Ultimately, LA28 says that's why they really look at past Olympics for lessons learned.

For months there's been questions around if the City of LA will be left with a big bill for the 2028 Olympics.

LA City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez has sounded the alarm on transparency over how the games will be financed.

In April, her office said LA28 had presented a $7.15 billion budget that does not include security costs.

Wasserman was asked if LA taxpayers will end up absorbing costs of the 2028 Olympics.

"We are operating a break-even budget as our goal with significant contingent built in. Those numbers have not changed," said Wasserman. "We have a lot more clarity on our revenue which will give everyone the confidence that we will deliver against that and the federal government every step of the way has provided us the funding that we need to reimburse local security operations, transportation."

The backstory:

Earlier this year, LA Mayor Karen Bass, along with other elected leaders, called on Wasserman to resign as Chair of LA28 given his past ties with Jeffery Epstein's confidant Ghislane Maxwell.

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"My opinion is that he should step down. That's not the opinion of the board," Bass said on CNN in February.

But on Thursday, Wasserman said he has no plans of stepping down from his post.

"I talk to the Mayor weekly if not more frequently, and our conversations are between us, they continue to be thoughtful and productive," said Wasserman.