'War hero' killed by hit-and-run driver on 91 Freeway

The Brief Daniel Duffield was killed on Aug. 30 on the 91 Freeway near Gypsum Canyon Road. Duffield was on his motorcycle when he was struck by a driver in a Chevy Silverado, who did not stop to help. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call the Santa Ana Area CHP office at 714-338-5500.



The search is on tonight for a hit-and-run driver who killed an innocent man on the 91 Freeway.

He's being remembered as a war hero and a lawyer who loved to help others.

"He had so much life left to live and he was robbed of it," said Dennis Duffield, remembering his younger brother Daniel, a sonar technician in the U.S. Navy, instrumental in the aftermath of 9/11.

RELATED: New video shows aftermath of fatal hit-and-run on 91 Freeway; CHP searching for driver

"They launched 90 Tomahawk missiles into the terrorist training camps in Afghanistan and absolutely devastated our enemy. And Daniel's' ship got the honor of those first war shots. They literally got to avenge America. So my brother's a literal war hero," he added.

After his service, Daniel became a lawyer.

"Instead of becoming some big shot hotshot attorney somewhere making headlines, he decided to help the needy. He became a veteran's law attorney. He was an adrenaline junkie. He loved skydiving. He loved scuba diving. He was working on his master diver certificate. He was talking about maybe opening his own private business as a scuba diver instructor," Dennis said.

The brothers went to see the movie "Reagan" on August 30. Toward the end, Dennis felt moved.

"I kind of just turned to him and I said, ‘you know, dude, I love you, bro.’ And he looked back at me and he said, ‘I love you, too.’ And it was just it was spontaneous and impromptu. But who knew that was going to be the last time I had to tell my brother I love him when he was alive," Dennis said.

After spending some time at Dennis' Norco home later that night, Daniel left on his motorcycle.

Newly-released dashcam video shows the moments right after a white Chevy Silverado collided with the bike on the 91 Freeway near Gypsum Canyon Road.

In the video, a white pickup truck is seen driving over the wreckage of the motorcycle and speeding off. The CHP said they believe they may be looking for a white Chevrolet Silverado, that has moderate damage in the right-front area of the car. Officers said this could be things like dents or damage to the right front door, quarter panel, or side mirror.

"And then he passed away right there, on the road like a dog because this person left him to die," Dennis said.

That driver still hasn't been caught.

"You will be held accountable for this one way or another, whether it's God, whether it's serendipity or whether you decide to own it and be a man about it," Dennis said.

Anyone with information about that crash here on the 91 Freeway, authorities want to hear from you.