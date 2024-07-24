Wanted murder suspect arrested in Mexico after 19 years on the run, Riverside police say

article

A murder suspect was arrested in Mexico after being on the run for 19 years, the Riverside Police Department announced.

On June 14, 2005, officers responded to a call of shots fired at a home on the 4700 block of Doane Avenue in Riverside. Officers located 38-year-old Alfonso Vera suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



Police said several witnesses heard the gunshots at the home and saw people running away. Two vehicles were also seen leaving the scene. Police were able to get the license plate number of one of the vehicles.



Detectives soon learned one of the suspects got into an argument with his girlfriend, then began hitting her. Vera intervened to protect the woman and was shot several times by another suspect. The shooter who killed Vera was later identified as 32-year-old Luis Contreras, police said.

Two of the three suspects involved were arrested a couple of weeks after the murder. One was charged with accessory to murder and received a 3-year prison sentence. Police said charges were not filed against the second suspect due to lack of evidence.

The shooter, Contreras, apparently fled to Mexico. In July 2005, an arrest warrant was issued, but officers were unable to locate him for years.

In June 2024, Riverside Police Department’s Homicide Cold Case Unit reopened the case in hopes of finding Contreras.

On July 8th, Contreras was located and arrested in Mexicali, Mexico. He was then transferred to Riverside County awaiting prosecution.