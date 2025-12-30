Wannabe thieves break into popular -- cashless -- Studio City restaurant

Vitello's Restaurant in Studio City has been a neighborhood landmark since 1964, and a long-time gathering spot for both locals and Hollywood celebrities, along with music lovers who frequent the Velvet Martini Lounge upstairs.

But on Tuesday morning, the popular restaurant was the target of burglars.

Exclusive video shared with FOX 11 shows what happened at 5:15 a.m. when four masked men broke in.

One of them was armed with a crowbar to try and disable one of the security cameras.

But it didn't work.

And even if it had, there are at least 29 other cameras recording with no safe and no cash on the premises. It's a cashless business.

The criminal crew left empty-handed, taking only the crowbar they brought in with them.

Officers described the break-in as senseless, noting that the suspects now face potential felony charges for what amounted to absolutely nothing.

The incident did leave behind some significant damage, adding yet another financial burden to the family-owned business.

Suspect descriptions were not released.

Detectives are looking to see if they can find more surveillance video that will lead to the capture of the four suspects.