Wall Street nears bear market; stocks down 20% from record high

Stocks fell in late morning trading on Wall Street Friday and are headed for another week of declines following a massive pullback two days ago.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 11:27 a.m. Eastern, and is on track for its seventh straight weekly decline after getting close to entering a bear market this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 211 points, or 0.7%, to 31,041 and the Nasdaq fell 0.9%.

All three are headed for drops of 3% or more for the week.

Technology stocks fell broadly and weighed down the market. Applied Materials, which produces chipmaking equipment, fell 5.1%. The tech sector has been particularly choppy and prompted many of the big swings in the market throughout the week. The lofty stock values for many companies in the sector give it more leverage in pulling the broader market higher or lower.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.81% from 2.85% late Thursday.

The stock market remains stuck in a slump amid worries about how inflation is squeezing businesses and consumers. Investors are also concerned about the Federal Reserve's plan to aggressively raise interest rates and whether that will help temper inflation's impact or crimp growth too much and send the economy into a recession.

Concerns about inflation have been growing heavier with Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushing energy and some key food commodity prices higher. China, the world's second-largest economy, took a renewed hit from lockdowns in key cities because of COVID-19 cases, but a surprise interest rate cut from the Chinese government has at least temporarily eased some anxiety.

Markets in Asia and Europe made solid gains.

Wall Street has been digesting earnings from retailers this week. The sector is a key focus as investors try to measure how much damage inflation is inflicting on company operations and whether higher prices on everything from food to clothing is prompting consumers to tighten their spending.

Retail giants Target and Walmart both had warnings this week about inflation cutting into finances. Discount retailer Ross Stores plunged 22.2% on Friday after cutting its profit forecast and citing rising inflation as a factor.

Several retailers were rewarded for encouraging results. Ugg footwear maker Deckers Outdoor rose 13.1% and Foot Locker rose 1.7% after beating analysts' earnings forecasts.

Investors continue watching the Fed for hints of more interest rate hikes to cool inflation that is running at a four-decade high. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said this week the U.S. central bank might take more aggressive action if price pressures fail to ease.

Why is it called a bear market?

A bear market is a term used by Wall Street when an index like the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, or even an individual stock, has fallen 20% or more from a recent high for a sustained period of time.

Why use a bear to represent a market slump? Bears hibernate, so bears represent a market that's retreating, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. In contrast, Wall Street's nickname for a surging stock market is a bull market, because bulls charge, Stovall said.

The S&P 500 index was down 1.9% in Friday afternoon trading, putting it 20.3% below its high set on Jan. 3. For many investors, the bear market would become official if the S&P 500, Wall Street's main barometer of health, finishes the day at least 20% down from its peak.

The Nasdaq is already in a bear market, down 31% from its peak of 16,057.44 on Nov. 19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is more than 16% below its most recent peak.

The most recent bear market for the S&P 500 ran from February 19, 2020 through March 23, 2020. The index fell 34% in that one-month period. It's the shortest bear market ever.

Why are investors worried?

Market enemy No. 1 is interest rates, which are rising quickly as a result of the high inflation battering the economy. Low rates act like steroids for stocks and other investments, and Wall Street is now going through withdrawal.

The Federal Reserve has made an aggressive pivot away from propping up financial markets and the economy with record-low rates and is focused on fighting inflation. The central bank has already raised its key short-term interest rate from its record low near zero, which had encouraged investors to move their money into riskier assets like stocks or cryptocurrencies to get better returns.

Earlier this month, the Fed signaled additional rate increases of double the usual amount are likely in upcoming months. Consumer prices are at the highest level in four decades, and rose 8.3% in April compared with a year ago.

The moves by design will slow the economy by making it more expensive to borrow. The risk is the Fed could cause a recession if it raises rates too high or too quickly.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has also put upward pressure on inflation by pushing up commodities prices. And worries about China’s economy, the world’s second largest, have added to the gloom.