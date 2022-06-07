Voting drop box near me

It's Election Day in California, and voters have just hours left to make their vote count in the 2022 Primary Election.

There are convenient and secure Ballot Drop Box locations open and available to voters throughout their communities.

What you need to know

Drop Boxes are available to voters beginning 29 days before and on Election Day

Drop Boxes close at 8 PM on Election Day

Drop Boxes are bolted securely into cement or chained in place

Drop Boxes are designed with security features identified in state regulations

Drop Boxes have an exterior coating to reduce permanent graffiti or damage

Ballots are picked up regularly by two Election Workers

The County works with law enforcement agencies, cities, local stakeholders, and community-based organizations to monitor and safeguard all boxes

How to check if your ballot was received and counted

After returning your voted ballot via Drop Box or by mail you can check your ballot to make sure it was received and tallied through the Vote by Mail Status Tool.

How to find a ballot drop box location

You can map all the Vote Centers and Ballot Drop-off locations near you by visiting the Secretary of State's look up tool.

LA County residents can find a ballot drop box location by clicking here.

