Volunteers working to get floats down the Rose Parade route, rain or shine

The Brief The Tournament of Roses Parade could see rain for the first time in nearly 20 years, but organizers say the event will continue as planned. Volunteers and float managers are working around the clock to carefully design and decorate the floral floats despite the weather concerns. The City of Pasadena is preparing for parade day by restricting umbrellas and closing Colorado Boulevard to motorists ahead of the event.



For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Tournament of Roses Parade could be a wet one.

The last time rain impacted the parade was in 2006, according to The Weather Channel.

But that's not stopping volunteers and project managers from working around the clock to perfect and decorate the floats.

Float organizers say rain or shine, the parade will go on.

"It blows our mind what we've seen and what we've taken pictures of," said Rose Parade float volunteer Debbie Banker.

Every year in the city of Roses, longtime volunteers and some first-timers help bring these floral floats to life and meticulously paint and place each petal and other natural material.

"It's just been a bucket list thing for several years," said Beth Spears, who flew in from Ohio to volunteer.

"What people don't realize is the amount of detail that goes into it," said Kyle Amerine, a Rose Parade float manager with Artistic Entertainment Services (AES). "The pumpkin seeds that are placed ever so precisely, the beans and the seeds and the flowers — it is a true work of art."

Float project managers say designing floats for the Jan. 1 parade can start in June, and they make sure the floats move down the parade route even if there's a downpour.

"We kind of prepare for rain whether or not it's going to happen so we're ready with the animation, with our staff who drive the floats. We are prepared for anything that comes our way," said Amerine.

"The parade will go on, right? Rain or shine, I have my rain gear," said Spears.

The City of Pasadena says umbrellas are not allowed along the parade route, but rain jackets and ponchos are, of course, welcome.

The city is also reminding people that Colorado Blvd. will close to motorists starting at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Below is a street closure map: