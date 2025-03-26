Vogue World in Hollywood to raise money for LA wildfire victims

The Brief Vogue announced plans for its annual Vogue World, which will be in Hollywood in October. The company announced 100% of proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Entertainment Community Fund. The fund provides for workers who were impacted by the LA wildfires, the COVID-19 pandemic and strikes. California Gov. Gavin Newsom was in attendance, and announced plans to try and double the film tax credit in California.



California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Hollywood on Wednesday for an event organized by Vogue to promote their upcoming Vogue World.

"We are here to talk about new beginnings," said Newsom.

Vogue World in Hollywood

What we know:

On Wednesday, Vogue announced tickets sales from Vogue World this October will go to the Entertainment Community Fund, focusing on costume design workers hit hard by strikes, the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the LA Fires.

"We’ve been thinking about how we wanted to put an emphasis on production in Los Angeles, thinking about the below the line workers, the craftsmen," said Mark Guiducci, Creative Editorial Director at Vogue. "After the fires, we realized there was a really specific need all the sudden."

Support for LA fire victims

What they're saying:

Colleen Atwood, an award-winning costume designer, was there showing her appreciation.

"As a victim [of the Palisades Fire] and a costume designer, I thank Vogue for this amazing support," said Atwood.

In previous years, Vogue World has raised millions of dollars.

"The initial wave of charity is kind of out there, but this is another wave," said Atwood. "It’s going to help a lot of people not only keep going but maybe keep rebuilding and be able to recover what they lost."

Newsom pushes for tax credits

Big picture view:

The Governor also declared his desire to help the industry, pushing for tax credits.

"We’re promoting more than doubling that film tax credit in the next 90 days," said Newsom. "Eat your heart out New York City and New York state, I say with love."

The Hollywood crowd at Wednesday’s event cheered the announcement.

Vogue World is scheduled for October 26, 2025, in Hollywood.

"It’s really great to think actually, production might come back to California and Los Angeles," said Atwood.