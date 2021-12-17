Virginia serial killer 'shopping cart killer' in custody after 4 bodies found

A serial killer is possibly in Virginia may be on the loose after authorities say new evidence has been discovered.

Police say human remains were found Wednesday tucked away in an isolated wooded area along Fairhaven Avenue in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County.

The remains were in a container near a shopping cart.

Fairfax County Police

Investigators say the bodies of four victims have been found in Virginia since August.

Authorities did not disclose where in Virginia the other bodies have been discovered or what evidence leads them to believe there is a serial killer in Virginia.

Officials are expected to provide an update with additional information Friday afternoon.