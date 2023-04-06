Virgin Orbit to layoff 85% of their workforce

Virgin Orbit, a satellite launch company founded by Richard Branson, is laying of 675 employees, which is about 85% of its work force, according to reports.

The company said it is reducing its workforce due to an ‘inability to raise sufficient out-of-court capital to continue operating its business at the current run-rate’.

On April 3, they announced that they filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

The City of Long Beach, where their headquarters are located, will host a series of in-person and virtual Rapid Response Sessions to help those laid off.

"Workforce stability is a critical component of our local economy, and we must do what we can to support our local workers," said Mayor Rex Richardson. "These information sessions were specifically organized for those impacted by the Virgin Orbit layoffs to connect people with resources and to help get them back into the workforce immediately."

The Rapid Response Sessions will be held on the following days:

Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. - Virtual session held via Zoom. Register here

Tuesday, April 11 at 10 a.m. - In-person at the Pacific Gateway Offices (4811 Airport Plaza Dr.). Register here

Thursday, April 13 at 2 p.m. - Virtual session held via Zoom. Register here

The information sessions will include the following topics:

Unemployment Insurance and important information and tips on filing a claim.

Resume assistance, including interview advice and direct connections to local aerospace companies.

Career counseling, skills upgrade training or retraining with funding up to $7,500 through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

Affordable healthcare through Covered California.

Information on COBRA and Retirement Accounts.

The City’s Department of Economic Development’s Pacific Gateway Workforce Innovation Network is also planning an emergency job fair. Dates have not been released on when the fair will happen.