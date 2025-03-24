article

The Brief Lily Stewart, a University of Georgia sophomore, was arrested for the second time in a month. Her latest arrest involved charges of loitering/prowling and obstructing a law enforcement officer, both misdemeanors. Stewart was released from jail Sunday after posting a $4,600 bond. Her first arrest occurred on March 8 for speeding, with two separate incidents of exceeding speed limits. Stewart's first mug shot went viral. She's spoken to multiple publications about the incident since.



For the second time in just a matter of weeks, a University of Georgia sophomore has a new mug shot.

What we know:

Lily Stewart, a 20-year-old sophomore Alpha Chi Omega sorority girl from UGA, was arrested for the second time this month over the weekend.

Stewart was taken into custody by UGA police and booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to jail records, she was picked up for loitering/prowling and obstructing a law enforcement officer. Both are misdemeanors.

Stewart posted her $4,600 bond and was released from jail before 11 a.m.

The backstory:

In the early morning hours of March 23, UGA police responded to an intrusion alarm at the Tate Center on Baxter Street, according to the field case report. Campus security cameras showed two males and two females entering the building through a secured exterior stairwell door after hours. Officers later identified the individuals as UGA students Payton Drewer, 20, and Lily Stewart, and visitors Whitaker Tollmann, 19, and Seamus Gilmartin, 20.

Upon arriving, police observed the group inside the building. When approached, the group attempted to flee through the south doors. Officers intercepted and detained Drewer, Tollmann, and Gilmartin near the Tate Deck. Stewart initially eluded officers but was later found crouching behind a wall near Gate 10 of Sanford Stadium in an apparent attempt to hide.

Lily Stewart’s Role:

Stewart was the first to open the locked Tate Center door, seen on camera pulling it open without scanning a keycard.

After spotting officers, she fled the scene and hid behind a wall, intentionally avoiding police detection.

Upon being found, Stewart admitted responsibility, stating, "Truly that was actually my fault," and explained she fled because she was "out on bond" and didn’t want to get caught.

Unlike others in the group, Stewart did not exhibit signs of alcohol consumption, and no fraudulent ID or contraband was found on her.

Stewart was charged with:

Loitering and Prowling (O.C.G.A. 16-11-36)

Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer (O.C.G.A. 16-10-24), a misdemeanor

All four individuals were arrested and transported to the Athens-Clarke County Jail. The incident also involved charges of underage alcohol possession and possession of fake IDs for other members of the group. Drewer, Tollman and Gilmartin have also bonded out of jail.

Dig deeper:

This wasn't Stewart's first time behind bars. She was first arrested on March 8 for speeding "in excess of maximum limits." The Georgia State Police said she was caught going 79 mph in a 55 mph zone. She was issued a citation.

Just minutes later, GSP said she was pulled over again, this time going 84 mph.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Stewart claimed she was on her way to a frat party at Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville.

Stewart's smiling mug shot instantly went viral, receiving a mixed bag of comments like "got clocked speeding through my mind" and "let's not romanticize this."

