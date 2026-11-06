LAPD mourns loss of diving officer killed during training exercise

The Brief The Los Angeles Police Department is mourning Police Officer-III Thomas Denton, who died during an on-duty training exercise on Thursday. Officials said the incident happened around 11 a.m. in Huntington Beach before Denton was taken to a Fountain Valley hospital where he died. A law enforcement procession escorted Denton's body to the coroner's office in Santa Ana, and a date for a memorial service has not yet been announced.



The Los Angeles Police Department is mourning the loss of Officer Thomas Denton, who was killed during a training exercise on Thursday.

What they're saying:

"The Los Angeles Police Department mourns the loss of Police Officer-III Thomas Denton of Metropolitan Division, who passed away yesterday during an on-duty training exercise. Officer Denton dedicated his life to serving others and embodied the values of courage, commitment, and sacrifice. We honor his memory and extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fellow officers. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers," the department said in a released statement.

The backstory:

Officials said Denton was killed during an on-duty training exercise around 11 a.m. on Nov. 5 in Huntington Beach.

He was transported to Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, where he died.

A procession was held Thursday afternoon in his honor as law enforcement escorted his body to the coroner’s office in Santa Ana.

What's next:

A date for a memorial service has not been announced.