Vincent Thomas Bridge closure: Dates, detours, and timeline

The Brief The Vincent Thomas Bridge will close for 16 months starting Saturday, Nov. 7, for a $750 million deck replacement project. The agency says the bridge is structurally sound but that the "concrete bridge deck is increasingly deteriorating due to heavy traffic." Caltrans plans detour improvements and traffic control officers, but local businesses fear lost foot traffic and commuters face heavy delays.



The iconic green Vincent Thomas Bridge connecting San Pedro and Terminal Island will shut down entirely for 16 months starting Saturday, Nov. 7.

The $750 million Caltrans rehabilitation project will replace the bridge's deteriorating concrete deck and extend its lifespan through March 2028, sparking widespread concerns over snarled commutes and slumping foot traffic for nearby small businesses.

What we know:

Critical safety upgrades

The agency says the bridge is structurally sound but that the "concrete bridge deck is increasingly deteriorating due to heavy traffic."

According to Caltrans, the Vincent Thomas Bridge carries an average of 53,000 vehicles per day, with heavy trucks accounting for nearly nine percent of that volume. Officials say the massive overhaul is essential to ensuring long-term structural safety and driver stability.

"Once completed, it will not only provide a new, smooth, and reliable roadway," said Nathan Bass, Public Information Officer for Caltrans District 7. "It will also modernize other important safety features on the bridge, such as the median barrier and the railing, the fencing, lighting, signage."

Local perspective:

Local businesses brace for impact

While transportation officials view the project as crucial infrastructure maintenance, local business owners in San Pedro worry there could be a sudden drop in customers.

For over four decades, 77-year-old Gilberto De Haro and his family have run The Original Las Brisas, a beloved Mexican restaurant located in San Pedro near the bridge entrance. His daughter, Hilary Mejia, says the family business has survived recessions and the COVID-19 pandemic, but the upcoming closure introduces another concern.

"I feel like this is going to be another challenge, another uncertainty for small businesses," Mejia said. "That they don't get discouraged because of the closure, that they continue to come and visit. San Pedro has a lot of highlights and special places to visit, we are one of them."

Caltrans acknowledged the bridge rehabilitation project will cause traffic disruptions, but says they had extensive engagement with residents, regional stakeholders, and local elected officials before settling on the 16-month closure.

"Everyone agreed we can accept this disruption of 16 months because the bridge is vital for commerce and transportation in the area," Bass explained. "The alternative would have required partial closures for much longer."

What's next:

To mitigate congestion on surrounding streets, Caltrans has already completed local road improvements along designated detour routes. The agency says it plans to deploy traffic control officers at critical intersections throughout the area to maintain traffic flow.

Motorists heading between San Pedro and Long Beach should plan for extended travel times, monitor local traffic updates, and use alternative routes.

To learn more about the detours and bridge rehabilitation project, tap or click here.