Man arrested for felony stalking at LeBron James' Los Angeles home

The Brief A man was taken into custody Friday night and booked on suspicion of felony stalking at a Brentwood home owned by NBA star LeBron James. Los Angeles police responded to a burglary call after onsite security spotted the suspect on surveillance cameras; upon arrest, he claimed to be James' son. Authorities have not released the suspect's identity, and James was out of state playing in Cleveland when the incident took place.



A man was arrested Friday night on suspicion of felony stalking after allegedly trespassing at an upscale Brentwood residence owned by NBA star LeBron James.

What we know:

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were dispatched late Friday night to the 500 block of North Tigertail Road following reports of a suspected burglary on the premises.

According to police, private security monitoring the residence observed an individual on surveillance camera feeds and immediately contacted law enforcement. At the scene, officers took the individual into custody at the scene.

The suspect was booked on suspicion of felony stalking rather than burglary charges.

James was not home during the incident, officials said, having traveled to Cleveland, Ohio, where he was playing with the Philadelphia 76ers against his former team, the Cavaliers, in a game Philadelphia lost 119-95.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly identified the suspect.

It's also unclear whether the suspect had made previous contact attempts or if he had prior security encounters at the Brentwood address.

What's next:

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is expected to review the investigation to determine whether there are formal charges against the suspect following his booking on felony stalking allegations.