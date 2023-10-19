Vigils held across Southern California calling for an end to domestic violence

article

Across Southern California, vigils and demonstrations were held on Thursday night calling for an end to domestic violence.

In East Los Angeles, the East LA Women's Center held the annual Mujeres de Paz vigil. The event was held to honor the lives lost to domestic violence in addition to showing support for survivors as this takes place during Domestic Violence Awareness month.

A different vigil was also held in Irvine with a similar message: to show support for survivors and call for an end to these types of traumatic incidents.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.