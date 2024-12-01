Vigil held for Rialto sisters killed in suspected DUI crash

The Brief Sisters Neveah and Alenia were killed in a suspected DUI crash on Nov. 24 Alexis Garcia, 28, was arrested for two counts of murder. Garcia is currently being held at the West Valley Detention Center on no bail.



An emotional candlelight vigil was held Saturday night in San Bernardino County.

Community members gathered in Rialto to remember two sisters killed by a drunk driver.

"Justice for our baby girls," one sign read.

The two young girls, 3-year-old Alenia and 4-year-old Nevdeah Flores, were killed a week ago today when a speeding driver ran a red light at Riverside and Walnut and slammed into the family's white Honda Accord, which their mother 24-year-old Valencia Avilez was driving. Avilez's husband was also in the car but not injured.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 children killed in suspected DUI crash in Rialto

The suspected DUI driver, 28-year-old Alexis Garcia of San Bernardino, was arrested for two counts of murder, officials said. He was not injured.

Garcia is currently being held at the West Valley Detention Center on no bail.

The girls' step-grandma, Lisa Taylor Avilez, expressed her shock and disbelief in an interview with FOX 11.

"I'm lost for words. I just had them two weeks ago. Just went out and bought Christmas clothes for them", she said.

Their aunt Emma Jean remembered the sisters as "Very lovable, sweet. Very smart. Smiling, always laughing! Always doing everything... they'd do alot."

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family.

The Source: This story was reported with information from the Rialto Police Department and interviews with ther Avilez family.



