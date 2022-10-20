Expand / Collapse search

Vigil held for Apple Valley teen found dead near skate park

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Apple Valley
An investigation is underway after 16-year-old Robert Schmidt Jr. was found dead on Oct. 18.

APPLE VALLEY, Calf. - An emotional vigil was held Wednesday night for a teen who was found dead near a skate park in Apple Valley.

Homicide investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the body of 16-year-old Robert Schmidt Jr., known as Bobby to friends and family, was found Tuesday morning on a dirt lot in the 13500 block of Navajo Road after responding to a man down call.

Sheriff’s officials said the teen suffered traumatic injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

A suspect has not been identified at this stage of the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michelle Del Rio at 909-890-4904. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.