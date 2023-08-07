Vidiots showing free movies this weekend at LA's Eagle Rock Theater
LOS ANGELES - Love movies? What about some free movies?
Vidiots is giving away tickets to select screenings of six different films playing this weekend Aug. 12 and 13 - for free!
It's all thanks to free streaming service Pluto TV, in support of independent theaters.
Pluto is even giving away complimentary swag and popcorn.
Tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis and can be booked online.
The free tickets apply for the following showtimes:
Saturday, Aug. 12
- Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, 2 p.m.
- Attack the Block, 4:30 p.m.
- A View to a Kill, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 13
- Freaky Friday, 12:45 p.m.
- La Dolce Vita: 3:15 p.m.
- First Blood: 7 p.m.
For more information, tap or click here.