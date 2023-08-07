Expand / Collapse search

Vidiots showing free movies this weekend at LA's Eagle Rock Theater

LOS ANGELES - Love movies? What about some free movies?

Vidiots is giving away tickets to select screenings of six different films playing this weekend Aug. 12 and 13 - for free! 

It's all thanks to free streaming service Pluto TV, in support of independent theaters. 

Pluto is even giving away complimentary swag and popcorn. 

Tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis and can be booked online. 

The free tickets apply for the following showtimes: 

Saturday, Aug. 12

  • Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, 2 p.m.
  • Attack the Block, 4:30 p.m.
  • A View to a Kill, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13

  • Freaky Friday, 12:45 p.m.
  • La Dolce Vita: 3:15 p.m.
  • First Blood: 7 p.m.

For more information, tap or click here.