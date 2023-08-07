Vidiots showing free movies this weekend at LA's Eagle Rock Theater

Love movies? What about some free movies?

Vidiots is giving away tickets to select screenings of six different films playing this weekend Aug. 12 and 13 - for free!

It's all thanks to free streaming service Pluto TV, in support of independent theaters.

RELATED: Vidiots reopens in LA's Eagle Rock Theater

Pluto is even giving away complimentary swag and popcorn.

Tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis and can be booked online.

The free tickets apply for the following showtimes:

Saturday, Aug. 12

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, 2 p.m.

Attack the Block, 4:30 p.m.

A View to a Kill, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Freaky Friday, 12:45 p.m.

La Dolce Vita: 3:15 p.m.

First Blood: 7 p.m.

For more information, tap or click here.