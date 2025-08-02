Alleged attempted kidnapper picks up toddler girl at shopping mall

The Brief Police shared a video of a man picking up a toddler at a shopping center. The man, later identified as 26-year-old Andres Caceres Jaldin, has been accused of abduction of a minor and grand larceny.



Shocking surveillance video shows the moments when a man in his 20s snatched a toddler girl at a shopping mall.

What we know:

According to the Fairfax County Police Department and police in Fair Oaks, Virginia, an abduction was reported in the 11700 block of Fair Oaks Shopping Center. A little girl was hanging out near an indoor play area when a man – allegedly identified as 26-year-old Andres Caceres Jaldin – picked up the toddler.

Caceres Jaldin allegedly walked away with the toddler and made it up the mall's second floor. Once they went up to the second level, one of the girl's parents jumped in and got the toddler back.

The toddler was able to be back with her parents without any injuries, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a press release.

The alleged child abductor took off from the shopping center.

Police eventually found and arrested Caceres Jaldin shortly after the attempted abduction incident. The 26-year-old suspect is being charged with abduction of a minor and grand larceny – auto theft.

Caceres Jardin is being held without bond.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say if Caceres Jardin had been arrested for other crimes prior to the alleged abduction attempt.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.