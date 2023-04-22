VIDEO: Thieves burglarize Hollywood Hills home in broad daylight

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Hollywood Hills
Thieves robbed a Hollywood Hills home in the middle of the day, walking out with about $100,000 in clothes and jewelry according to police.

LOS ANGELES - A neighborhood in the Hollywood Hills is on high alert after a brazen robbery occurred in broad daylight Friday afternoon. 

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said around 1:15 p.m. a group of suspects broke into a home located in the 2020 block of North Curson Avenue, took an estimated $100,0000 worth of designer purses and jewelry, and walked out within minutes.

The thieves gained access by shattering a glass door in the back of the home, which set off an alarm. Still, the burglars continued. 

The entire incident was caught on security cameras and neighbors’ cameras caught a black Infinity, which is what investigators said was the suspects' getaway vehicle, leaving the scene. A detailed description of the suspects was not available. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD. 
 