VIDEO: Thieves burglarize Hollywood Hills home in broad daylight

A neighborhood in the Hollywood Hills is on high alert after a brazen robbery occurred in broad daylight Friday afternoon.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said around 1:15 p.m. a group of suspects broke into a home located in the 2020 block of North Curson Avenue, took an estimated $100,0000 worth of designer purses and jewelry, and walked out within minutes.

The thieves gained access by shattering a glass door in the back of the home, which set off an alarm. Still, the burglars continued.

The entire incident was caught on security cameras and neighbors’ cameras caught a black Infinity, which is what investigators said was the suspects' getaway vehicle, leaving the scene. A detailed description of the suspects was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

