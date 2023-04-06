Video shows people dumping dogs on remote road in Riverside County

Employees of a Riverside County animal shelter say they are beyond sad, angry and frustrated after people were caught on video dumping dogs on the side of the road.

"Over the years people have been dumping dogs out here for a long time. And there's really no need to do that," said David Loop with Sierra Pacific Furbabies.

Surveillance video from his property captured a driver in a sedan dumping a Rottweiler on the side of the road, and just a week before the Rottweiler was dumped, the Loops found a puppy crying in their yard.

They nicknamed her Delilah. She was also apparently abandoned near their property by the drivers of this vehicle.

Loop and his family estimate that in the 10 years since they operated Sierra Pacific Furbabies, this has happened about 20 times.

"Honestly it's really sad. The animals don't know obviously what's going on, and they've had their owners for so long. Everybody's really lucky to have him because he takes care of the animals," said Ashley Loop.

Loop says if someone wants to surrender their pet, the best thing they can do is contact a shelter.

Both animal control and the Riverside County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

The sheriff's office released the following statement, "We are working with the property owner on two separate incidents. We have the license plates but don't want to compromise the investigation at this point by releasing any information."

For information on how to help visit sierrapacificfurbabies.com.