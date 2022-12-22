Video shows moments small plane crashes into Santa Monica beach

Dramatic video captures the moments a small plane makes a dangerous landing in Santa Monica.

In the video, shared by TNLA, the small aircraft is seen flying not too far from visitors at the Santa Monica Pier. The small plane then crashed onto Santa Monica State Beach.

SkyFOX was at the beach minutes after the crash, with the small plane already flipped upside down.

FOX 11 is making calls to see if there were any injuries reported in the emergency landing. SkyFOX did not find anyone inside the plane at the time it was over the scene.

It is unknown what prompted the pilot to make the emergency landing.