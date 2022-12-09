Video shows man intentionally running over, killing dog

Detectives are looking for the man who abandoned a dog then ran over it, killing it along the side of a road in San Bernardino County.

The incident was caught on home surveillance video and posted on the Nextdoor website.

The incident happened on Dec. 6 around 9:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Duffy street in Muscoy.

Video shows a man getting out of his vehicle and walking to the passenger side to remove a dog from inside his car. The man then gets back into his car; the dog appears to follow him around the car but the man didn't allow the dog back inside. The man then runs over the dog with his vehicles and drives off.

The San Bernardino County Animal Care Department responded to the location and recovered the deceased dog. The sheriff's department is now searching for that suspect. The vehicle is described as a black Nissan Titan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wendi Beaton, Central Station at 909-387-3545. You can remain anonymous by calling the We-Tip Hotline 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.