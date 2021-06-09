Video shows Glendale officer kick man in the face during arrest; internal investigation launched

Glendale Police have launched an investigation into the recent arrest of a young man suspected of shoplifting where a police officer is seen on video kicking the man in the face as he was on the ground.

The incident happened Saturday inside the Dicks Sporting Goods store at the Glendale Galleria.

Video taken by a witness shows three individuals in plain clothing striking the man several times as he was on the ground. As the three were struggling to contain the man, a uniformed police officer appears in the frame of the video and kicks the suspect in the face, before putting his weight on the man to help pin him down.

One of the men in plain clothing identified himself as a police officer in the video.

"Turn around on your face! It's the police, we told you," the apparent undercover officer said.

As four individuals were pinning the man down on the ground, the suspect yells, "I can't breathe."

"Stop resisting!" the officers tell the suspect.

A short time later, police had the man in handcuffs and escorted him out of the store.

Glendale Police said they are aware of the video and investigating the arrest.

"The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is being conducted," Glendale police wrote in a press release Wednesday.

"Glendale Police Officers are held to a high standard and we work hard to maintain the trust of our community. We take these types of incidents very seriously. Appropriate actions will be taken following the investigation," the statement continued.

Additional details were not immediately available.