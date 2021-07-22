Video shows firefighters racing through flames of Tamarack Fire to save homes

Firefighters go above the call of duty to protect the communities they serve, courageously putting their lives on the line. And sometimes their heroic acts are captured on video.

UC Davis Fire Chief Nathan Trauernicht shared video on Thursday of a crew of his firefighters racing through flames of the Tamarack Fire to protect a housing development. The crew was sent to help battle the out-of-control wildfire that is burning further north in Alpine County.

Trauernicht lauded his crew for their valor saying, "I am so incredibly proud of the bravery of our @ucdavis firefighters as they help protect our state!"

More than 1,200 firefighters are battling the Tamarack Fire, which has flattened at least 10 buildings, forced evacuations in several communities and had closed parts of U.S. 395 in Nevada and California.

It erupted July 4 and was one of nearly two dozen blazes sparked by lightning strikes.

The Tamarack Fire has burned into Nevada and grown to 50,000 with 4% containment.

And the Dixie Fire that's burning in Butte and Plumas counties continues to grow in size, the blaze is about three times the size of San Francisco.