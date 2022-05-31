Expand / Collapse search

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Senior cat stolen from porch in West Hollywood

By Alexa Mae Asperin
It was all caught on camera.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to bring a beloved cat home to West Hollywood.

Ms. Kitty was stolen right from the front porch of her home on Vista Avenue last week - and it was all caught on camera. You can see the suspect grabbing Ms. Kitty from her bed and putting her into a carrier.

The 14-year-old cat is deaf and also requires medicine. 

A $1,000 reward is being offered for her safe return.

Anyone with information is asked to call local authorities.