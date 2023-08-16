VIDEO: Purse snatcher violently drags woman across ground in Hacienda Heights

An investigation is underway after a 75-year-old woman was dragged across the ground during a violent purse snatching outside a Hacienda Heights bank - and it was all caught on camera.

It happened Monday just after 11:15 a.m. at the Bank of America on the corner of South Azusa Avenue and Pepper Brook Way.

Authorities said the woman had just left the bank and was walking in the parking lot when the suspect ran up to her and grabbed her purse, which was over her shoulders.

She didn't immediately let go, and that's when he knocked her down and dragged her for several feet.

All of this happened in front of witnesses.

Two men were seen running up and trying to stop him. He took off with her purse in hand.

Sources told FOX 11 this isn't the first time something like this has happened here in this parking lot.

"Property can be replaced, but the life of someone is most important to us," said Deputy Miguel Meza with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. "If you're going to get your vehicle, your purse, or anything of value stolen, or you're put in a situation where someone's trying to take anything from you, let the person have it. We don't want you to be physically hurt."

The sheriff's department has released limited information.

The Major Crimes Bureau division is handling the investigation.

The woman's condition is unknown at this time, although in the video it appears she was able to walk.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's department.