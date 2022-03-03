VIDEO: Police rescue boy in distress on the edge of Hermosa Beach Pier

Hermosa Beach Police officers rescued a child in distress over the weekend, and it was all caught on camera.

It happened Sunday when officers were flagged down about a child that appeared to be in distress and looked as though he was about to jump off the Hermosa Beach Pier.

Officials said the boy has severe autism and is non-verbal. He also cannot swim, according to police.

Body-camera video of the incident shows the officers were able to pull him back onto the pier to safety.

According to officials, the boy was reunited with his parents who lost him on Pier Plaza just minutes earlier.

"A solid reminder that if you see something, say something. This boy is alive because of the citizens who flagged down police," the department wrote on Facebook.

Additional details were not immediately available.

