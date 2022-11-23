Video: More than 20 shoplifters storm Tennessee Walmart

Memphis Police have released a video showing more than 20 shoplifters storming a local Walmart, stealing more than $7,000 worth of merchandise.

Items included car radio speakers, car batteries, a flat-screen television, amplifiers, and "Black Panther" scooters, police said. The stolen items totaled $7,715.80.

Authorities believe the 22 suspects entered the store on Elvis Presley Boulevard after throwing a tire iron through a glass window in the automotive section. The store was open at the time.

RELATED: 'Chrisley Knows Best' future uncertain after Todd & Julie's sentencing, spinoffs reportedly canceled

Police said the suspects got away in Infiniti, Dodge, Chrysler, and Kia vehicles.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed to this report.

