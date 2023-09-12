VIDEO: Man shoves cyclist in Downey, police investigating

A cyclist in Downey took out his phone and started recording after a man allegedly attacked him, and the video captured that same man attacking another cyclist just moments later.

It happened Tuesday, on Florence Avenue in Downey, along the riverbed. Art Hernandez shared the video to social media after he said he was attacked.

"He plowed into me on Florence Ave in Downey over the riverbed, and then he just wandered away like nothing happened," Hernandez wrote in the post.

Hernandez said he called the police to report and assault, and in the time he was waiting, he captured who he says was the same attacker, shoving another cyclist off his bike.

The video shows the view down the street, including a man in what appears to be a blue hoodie and blue jeans is walking away, while two cyclists are headed in the same direction. As the cyclists get near the man, he turns around. He appears to approach the cyclist in the front, apparently angry, and posturing. But he quickly moves on to the cyclist in the back. The man walks right up to the cyclist and shoves them off their bike and into the bushes on the side of the pathway.

This attack comes just days after several cyclists were apparently targeted in three separate hit-and-run crashes in Huntington Beach. One person was killed in those crashes.

Downey Police confirmed to FOX 11 that they eventually got to the area and took Hernandez's report, and that they're investigating.