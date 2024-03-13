VIDEO: Man with machetes in Lancaster grocery store fatally shot by deputies

Bodycam video has been released showing the fatal shooting of a suspect armed with machetes at a Lancaster grocery store last month.

The incident happened Feb. 6 around 9:30 a.m. at a store in the 43500 block of 20th Street West, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Three responding deputies encountered the suspect standing outside with two machetes in his backpack at the entrance, officials said.

"Deputies deployed less lethal options but were unsuccessful in stopping and disarming the suspect," the LASD said in a statement.

As the deputies tried to speak with the suspect, he became "agitated" and entered the grocery store, officials said. Despite numerous commands by deputies to put down his weapons, the suspect refused, officials said.

The suspect then charged at deputies, and that's when he was shot. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died.

An investigation revealed the suspect, who was not identified, had recently stabbed an employee at a local gas station earlier that same day. That employee was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No additional suspects are being sought by authorities.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. To remain anonymous, call "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).