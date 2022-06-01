VIDEO: Man 'hides' on South LA rooftop to evade authorities

What was described as a search warrant turned into a chase after authorities said a wanted suspect took off running and is now perched on a rooftop in South Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

According to the officials, officers were serving a felony search warrant around 6 a.m. when the suspect ran away.

SkyFOX is over homes in the area where the suspect is apparently trying to evade authorities.

He was seen jumping roofs then trying to cover himself under some roofing.

No other details were immediately available.